Red Sea tensions escalate as US Navy thwarts Houthi assault

New Delhi, Dec 31: The US Navy successfully intervened to neutralise four Houthi-controlled vessels near the Red Sea after they aggressively approached the Maersk Hangzhou, a container ship registered in Singapore.

The Houthi vessels, originating from Yemen, engaged the commercial ship with firearms and attempted to board it, closing in dangerously at approximately 20 meters. Responding to a distress signal, helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, part of nearby US naval forces, encountered hostile fire while attempting to verbally address the situation.

The U.S. helicopters engaged and destroyed three of the Houthi boats, resulting in the loss of their crews. The fourth vessel retreated from the area.

This attack is part of a series of aggressive actions by the Houthis in the Red Sea, where they have been targeting shipping routes since November, supposedly in retaliation against Israel for the Gaza conflict.

The Maersk Hangzhou, managed by a Danish company, escaped unscathed in this second attack within 24 hours, the first involving missile strikes from Houthi territories.

The US Central Command (Centcom) underscored the severity of this incident, marking the twenty-third illicit Houthi action against international shipping since November 19th. The US Navy’s successful interception of inbound missiles during the first attack highlights the escalating maritime tensions in the region.

Simultaneously, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a separate, non-damaging incident involving an explosion near another ship in the Red Sea. These persistent hostilities have prompted shipping companies, including Maersk, to reroute away from the Red Sea, opting for longer journeys around Africa.

In response to the escalating situation, the US initiated Operation Prosperity Guardian, a coalition effort to secure maritime safety in the area. Despite this, the recent attacks have led to a temporary suspension of Maersk’s Red Sea operations.

The ongoing conflict poses a potential threat to global trade and energy supply routes, with analysts warning of possible impacts on international market prices.

Economically, the tensions between Israel and Gaza are causing a ripple effect that extends beyond the immediate conflict zone. Strained relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia and Houthi attacks on merchant cargo ships in the Red Sea are disrupting shipping routes, impacting oil production and transportation in West Asia. Indian exporters are preparing for a potential 25% increase in freight rates and higher insurance premiums, signalling a threat to trade if disruptions persist.