Renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana dies at 71

Lucknow, Jan 15: Renowned Urdu poet MunawwarRana on Sunday breathed his last at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow following a cardiac arrest.

He was 71 and had been battling with a prolonged illness for the past several months.

Rana was undergoing treatment at the PGI hospital in Lucknow.

Born on November 26, 1952, in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, MunawwarRana is known for his significant contributions to Urdu literature, especially for his ghazals.

In 2014, he was honoured with the SahityaAkademi Award for his poem, ‘Shahdaba’. However, he had returned the award, alleging ‘intolerance’ in the country.

He also received other awards, including the AmeerKhusro Award, the Mir Taqi Mir Award, the Ghalib Award, the DrZakirHussain Award, and the SaraswatiSamaj Award, throughout his career.

Rana, a renowned figure in Urdu poetry, is admired by people across the globe. His ability to capture the essence of life was apparent in his work.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister NarendraModicondoled the demise of Rana.

PM Modi took to X and said that MunawwarRana made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry.

“Pained by the passing away of ShriMunawwarRanaJi. He made rich contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. Condolences to his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” PM Modi posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM BrajeshPathak also condoled the passing away of poet MunawwarRana “We and the literary world are saddened by his passing away. May god give his family the strength to bear this loss.”

The mortal remains of renowned Urdu poet MunawwarRana reached his residence in Lucknow in the early hours of Monday.

His body was brought from the PGI hospital to his LalKuan residence in Lucknow.

A large number of people, including family members, were present outside the house. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Juhi Singh also reached MunawwarRana’s house.

His Sher (couplets) on ‘Maa’ was among his most celebrated works, praising the virtue of motherhood.

The renowned Urdu poet is survived by his wife, Raina, four daughters and a son.