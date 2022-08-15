Respect women, support Nari Shakti: PM Modi in I-Day Speech

PM Modi said the respect for women is an important pillar of India's growth and stressed the need to extend support to 'Nari Shakti' and appealed to change the mentality towards women in everyday life.



"I have one request for every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. Respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth. We need to support our Nari Shakti", said PM Modi.



He added, "A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. Can we take a pledge to get rid of this in our behaviour." PM Modi urged the people to take a pledge to get rid of everything that humiliates women in everyday life.