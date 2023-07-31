RPF constable shoots dead four people on Jaipur-Mumbai Express train

Mumbai, July 31: Four persons onboard a moving train from Jaipur to Mumbai were shot dead by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan in Maharashtra on Monday morning, officials said.

According to Western Railways, the constable identified as CT Chetan, opened fire and shot at four passengers, including an RPF assistant sub-inspector (ASI) inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express Train after it crossed Palghar Station in Maharashtra.

As per information from Western Railways, the accused constable has been detained along with his weapon.

RPF officials said that the incident took place in the B5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (Train number 12956).