Rural children enrolment in schools declines during pandemic: Survey

It also said that the shift towards online education during the pandemic led to the increased digital divide between the haves and have-nots.

Due to the limitation of non-availability of official data, the survey was based on alternate sources of smaller studies by the government and citizen-led non-government agencies like the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER).

"...ASER (Rural) report also found that during the pandemic, children (age 6-14 years) not currently enrolled in schools' increased from 2.5 per cent in 2018 to 4.6 per cent in 2021," said the survey tabled in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

While the enrolment decline was relatively large among the younger age group (7-10 years), the drop in enrolment for younger boys was higher than girls, it said, adding that "the drop in enrolment happened in 2020, although it has remained stable in 2021".

The ASER report also found that during the pandemic, children in rural areas have moved out of private to government schools in all age groups. This was because of the shutdown of low-cost private schools, financial distress of parents, free facilities in government schools, and families migrating back to the village.

Disproportionately high fees in private schools could also be stimulating this shift, it added.