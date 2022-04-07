Salary Hike Of 8-12% On Average Likely This Year: Report

The standard salary enhancement in 2022 is going to be 9 per cent against 7 per cent in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Michael Page Salary Report 2022.

Together with the unicorns, startups and new-age corporations are set to lead this trend with a commonly estimated hike of 12 per cent, it added.

Growth sectors include the banking and financial services industry, property and construction, and manufacturing, the report noted.

It added that senior-level professionals with computer science backgrounds would be in an excellent position to negotiate for some of the highest paying jobs in India due to the growth of e-commerce and other sectors undergoing digital transformation.