Sanjay Arora appointed as new Delhi Police Commissioner

"A farewell parade to Sh Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, is being organised at Parade Ground, new Police Lines, Delhi at 4.00 p.m. on July 31," an official order to all senior police officials read.



Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed as Police Commissioner of Delhi in July, 2021, just four days before his superannuation.