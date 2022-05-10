Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma passes away at 84

The Jammu-born musician, who elevated the santoor, once a little-known musical instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, to its present exalted global status, will also be remembered for the music he composed with the flute legend, Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, for films such as 'Silsila', 'Lamhe', 'Chandni' and 'Darr'.



He is survived by wife Manorama and two sons, one of whom, Rahul Sharma, is also an accomplished santoor player.