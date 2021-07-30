SC agrees to hear Pegasus snooping plea next week

New Delhi, July 30: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea by veteran journalists N. Ram and Sashi Kumar seeking a direction for an independent probe by its sitting or retired judge into the alleged Pegasus snooping scandal.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice Surya Kant stating that civil liberties of citizens, politicians, belonging to Opposition parties, journalists, and court staff have been put under surveillance.



He insisted that it is an issue, which is making waves in India and worldover and this issue requires an urgent hearing. After Sibal's submissions, the bench said it may hear the matter next week.