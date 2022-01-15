SC agrees to hear whether recording wife's phone conversation infringement of privacy

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by a man challenging the single bench order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in December last year. After hearing brief arguments in the matter on January 12, a bench comprising Justices Vineet Saran and B.V. Nagarathna issued notice.

The high court order had come on a plea filed by a woman, who challenged a Bathinda family court order passed in 2020, allowing her estranged husband to prove a CD in connection with the recorded conversations between them, subject to the correctness of it.