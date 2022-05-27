SC Collegium recommends transfer/repatriation of six High Court judges

As per a statement by the SC Collegium, Thakur has been transferred to Bombay High Court. Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah has been recommended for transfer from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Patna High Court; Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash from Orissa to Calcutta; Justice Subhasis Talapatra from Tripura to Orissa; Justice Lanusungkum Jamir from Manipur to Gauhati and Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi.

