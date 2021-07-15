SC concerned over misuse of law on sedition, seeks Centre's reply

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over the misuse of "colonial-era" penal law on sedition and sought response of the Centre on pleas including the one filed by the Editors Guild of India challenging the validity of the provision.

A bench headed by Chief justice N V Ramana said the main concern was about the "misuse of law", and asked as to why the Centre, which is repealing stale laws, was not getting rid of this provision.