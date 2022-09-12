SC dismisses father's plea seeking to exhume son's body killed in Hyderpora encounter

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala said once buried the body should not be disturbed and the Jammu and Kashmir has submitted that the deceased was buried with all honour, and nothing to indicate that the body was not given a decent burial.



The bench said it respects the sentiments of the father, but the court cannot decide matters on sentiments and the relief granted by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court was just and equitable and dismissed the appeal filed by Mohammad Latief Magrey.