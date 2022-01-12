SC issues notice on plea seeking action on hate speeches made in Haridwar, Delhi

While issuing notice on the plea, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the petitioners are at liberty to make a representation to the concerned local authorities regarding such events, after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said a 'Dharam Sansad' is scheduled in Aligarh.

Kapil Sibal, senior counsel submitted that some more events are being planned, in which there may be a possibility of certain inflammatory speeches. If that is so, the petitioners are at liberty to make a representation to, or bring it to the notice of, the concerned local authorities, said the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Issue notice to the respondents, the apex court said in its order and posted the matter for hearing after 10 days.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have also sought a direction for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an SIT into the incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community.

After the bench said the matter would be heard after 10 days, Sibal said the only problem is that in the meantime a Dharam Sansad' is going to be held on January 23 in Aligarh and they don't want it to happen.

Sibal requested the bench to list the matter for hearing on January 17 and said they would serve all the respondents by then.

We will permit you to make a representation to the concerned authorities. Let them act upon it, the bench orally said.

The plea, which specifically referred to the "hate speeches" delivered between the "17th and 19th of December 2021 at Haridwar and Delhi", has also sought compliance of apex court's guidelines to deal with such speeches.

One event was organised in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and the other in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' allegedly "calling for genocide of members" of a community, it said.

At the outset, Sibal referred to a one-page transcript of what was said in the Dharam Sansad' and said he doesn't want to sensationalise this issue by reading the content.

The bench observed that it would issue notice to the states and let them come before it.