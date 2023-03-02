SC orders probe by committee headed by ex-judge in Adani-Hindenburg controversy

New Delhi, March 2: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a probe into the Adani-Hindenburg controversy and set up an expert committee headed by its retired judge A.M. Sapre.

The apex court noted that it appears that SEBI is seized of the investigation into the allegations made against the Adani Group companies and sought a status report from it on its ongoing investigation into the matter within two months.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala said in order to protect Indian investors against volatility of the kind which has been witnessed in the recent past, "we are of the view that it is appropriate to constitute an expert committee for the assessment of the extant regulatory framework and for making recommendations to strengthen it".

The bench said the expert committee will be headed by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, a former judge of the Supreme Court, and it will comprise: O.P. Bhatt, Justice J.P. Devadhar (retired), K.V. Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, and advocate Somashekhar Sundaresan.