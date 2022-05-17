SC orders protection of 'Shivling' found in Gyanvapi mosque, removes bar on Muslims' entry

A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha said: "The area where Shivling is found should be protected." The bench added that no manner of restriction should be imposed on Muslims entering the mosque to offer namaz or religious observances.



Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the Committee of Management, the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi, urged the top court to stay the proceedings before the trial court in Varanasi. The trial court's order for survey of the area by appointing Court Commissioners was questioned by the masjid committee, which moved the apex court challenging the Allahabad High Court's April 21 order. The high court had declined to intervene into the matter. The survey was conducted on May 14, 15 and 16.



Ahmadi urged the bench to see the manner in which order is passed and added that it shows the lack of fairness. The order was passed in a suit for worship filed by Hindu devotees. The masjid committee opposed the suit saying it is barred by the provisions of Places of Worship Act, and contended that no tinkering with any place of worship as on August 15, 1947, was permitted.



"How could you seal the premises; you are altering the status quo. It is almost sealing the property and also restricting the prayer inside the mosque on the basis a temple existed.." he said.



Ahmadi also contended that the commission went on for survey, notwithstanding that the top court was already seized of the matter and the trial court acted on an application for sealing of the premises without notice to the other side.