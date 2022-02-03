SC refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that postponing GATE just 48 hours before the scheduled examination would result in chaos and uncertainty, and it cannot play with the career of students, who have prepared for it.

The bench said that it is a matter of academic policy as to when the examination should be held and the court cannot enter this arena.

It noted that nine lakh students are to appear in the examination and around 20,000 students have signed an online petition for postponing the examination.