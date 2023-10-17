SC refuses to recognise same-sex marriage or civil unions, says it's for Parliament to decide

However, they were unanimous in the creation of a high-powered committee proposed by the Centre in May to examine the concerns of queer couples and moot certain corrective measures.

The three judges said that queer persons are not prohibited from celebrating their love for each other, and they have the right to choose their own partner and they must be protected to enjoy such rights.

"There is no unqualified right to marriage except as it is recognised under the law. Conferring legal status to the civil union can only be through enacted law. These findings will not preclude the right of queer persons to enter into relationships. The challenge to the Special Marriage Act on the grounds of under-classification is not made out. Transsexual persons in homosexual relationships have the right to marry. The state shall ensure queer persons are not harassed," said Justice Bhat in the verdict authored by him.