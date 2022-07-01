India

SC slams Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks, asks her to apologise to whole nation

"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country. We saw the debate on how she was incited. But they way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer, it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country,"the report quoted Justice Kant saying.