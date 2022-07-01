SC slams Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks, asks her to apologise to whole nation

Srinagar Jul 1: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks about the Prophet of Islam saying she was single-handedly responsible for fanning flames across India and should apologise to the whole nation, Bar and Bench reported.
As per the report, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said that Sharma is single-handedly responsible for fanning flames across India and should apologise to the whole nation.
"The way she has ignited emotions across the country. This lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country. We saw the debate on how she was incited. But they way she said all this and later says she was a lawyer, it is shameful. She should apologise to the whole country," the report quoted Justice Kant saying.
The Court was hearing a plea filed by Sharma to transfer FIRs registered against her in different parts of the country to Delhi. The bench was, however, not impressed. "What has Delhi police done? Don't make us open our mouth," the bench remarked as per the Bar and Bench report.