SC to hear Rahul Gandhi's plea against Gujarat HC order in ‘Modi surname’ case on July 21

New Delhi, July 18: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, agreed to hear on July 21 the plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging the Gujarat High Court's order that declined to stay his conviction and a two-year-jail term in the 'Modi' surname defamation case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before the Supreme Court.

Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday approached the apex court challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by Surat court over 'Modi surname' remark.