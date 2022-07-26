Scares in the air: 9 incidents since July 5 raise aircraft safety concerns

July 21: In an incident of technical malfunctioning, an Air India Dubai-Cochin flight was diverted to Mumbai where it landed safely after the captain reported pressurisation loss. The incident was reported in the Boeing 787 flight No. AI- 934. The DGCA intervened and the flight was grounded and the flight crew was off rostered.

July 20: A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo plane's windshield cracked mid-air. It was the third incident of technical glitch on a Go First aircraft in two days.

July 19: In two separate cases, Go First flights were diverted to Delhi and Srinagar due to technical glitches in the engines. Go First A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight No. G8-386 from Mumbai to Leh was diverted to Delhi, while its A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight No. G8-6202 from Srinagar to Delhi was turned back to Srinagar due to EGT over-limit in the engine. The first plane was diverted to Delhi due to an EIU (Engine Interface Unit) fault in engine No. 2.