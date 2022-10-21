Security situation in J&K has improved under Modi govt: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Srinagar Oct 21: Security situation in J&K and the northeast besides states affected by Naxal violence has improved in the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government, union Home minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
The HM was addressing top police and paramilitary commanders at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area on the occasion of the National Police Commemoration Day.
”In the northeast, we have removed the special powers given to the armed forces (under the AFSPA) and instead, given special powers to the youngsters there, resulting in a decline of violence in these areas by more than 70 per cent,” he said.
He said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is "such that those who used to hurl stones at security personnel earlier have now become panches and sarpanches.
The National Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Hot Spring area.