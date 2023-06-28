Sedition law is need of hour, required for integrity of country: Law Commission Chairman

New Delhi, June 28: The Law Commission of India Chairman Justice Rituraj Awasthi said that the Sedition law is the need of the hour and they have examined the usage of law and that it is much needed seeing the current condition of the country.

"Sedition law is very much needed. We have thoroughly examined the issue of the usage of Sedition law. We have submitted our report to the government. We have said that it is very much required in the present situation of the country for integrity and unity," Justice Awasthi said while talking to ANI. "From Kashmir to Kerala and from Punjab to North East, if you see the situation, you'll see it's required for the integrity of the country", he added.

The Law Commission of India recently in its report submitted to Law Ministry recommended that Section 124A of IPC dealing with Sedition needs to be retained in the Indian Penal Code, through certain amendments, so as to bring about greater clarity regarding the usage of the provision.

We further recommend that the scheme of punishment provided under the said section be amended to ensure that it is brought in parity with the other offences under Chapter VI of IPC, stated the Law Commission report.

Moreover, cognizant of the views regarding the misuse of Section 124A, the Commission recommends that model guidelines curbing the same be issued by the Central Government. In this context, it is also alternatively suggested that a provision analogous to Section 196(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (CrPC) may be incorporated as a proviso to Section 154 of CrPC, which would provide the requisite procedural safeguard before the filing of an FIR with respect to an offence under Section 124A of IPC, said Law Commission in its report to Law Ministry.