Sexual assault victims need protection from further harassment, ridicule during probe of case: Kerala HC

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that even though there are protocols in place to protect and support victims of sexual assault, "tragically" many a times these are found to be "not effectively implemented".

"It always takes a lot of courage for a victim of sexual assault to make a complaint and in some cases accusations are seen to be made, on account of process of investigation, which further traumatise her and subject her to harassment and ridicule," the court said.

"That should never happen. This has to be arrested. We should ensure all the victims of sexual assault are fully protected and that the full might of the law is behind them," it added.

The court said the issue was not a small matter "and that is why we have all these principles of confidentiality" to ensure that the victim is not subjected to public gaze at all.