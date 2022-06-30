Shiv Sena faction leader Shinde to be new Maha CM, BJP to support

Fadnavis said: "I will remain out of the government, but I shall do everything possible to make the new government a success on all fronts, and resume the developmental activities that had stopped in the past two and half years."



Earlier, in the past 9 days, the rebel camp had repeatedly asserted that while Fadnavis would return as Chief Minister, Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister, but the latest developments put to rest all the claims.