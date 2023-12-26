Sikh Gurus taught Indians to live for glory of their land: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Sikh Gurus have taught Indians to live for the glory of their land, and served as an inspiration to make the country better and developed.

Speaking at a ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event here to commemorate the martyrdom of the two sons of Guru Gobind Singh, PM Modi highlighted that their sacrifices are not only being remembered in India but also globally.

The Prime Minister said, “Today the country is remembering the immortal sacrifice of the brave Sahibzadas and taking inspiration from them. In the golden age of independence, a new chapter has started in the form of Veer Bal Diwas.”