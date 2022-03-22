Single-day rise of 1,581 fresh COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths in India

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.



The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,68,471 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.36 crore cumulative tests.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,70,515, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.