SIT against Kataruchak is joke, aimed to mislead Punjab: Chugh

Chandigarh, May 10: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today said that the SIT formed to look into the charges against the Punjab cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak is a hoax and an eyewash to protect the minister, a statement said.

Chugh said the fact that the SIT is headed by a DIG serving under the Bhagwant Mann government is a complete joke being played on the people of Punjab."This is a way to protect him", he said.

Chugh reiterated his demand to get the matter investigated by CBI or any other central agency, a request that he had made to the Punjab Governor earlier.