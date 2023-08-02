Six dead, 116 arrested in Nuh violence: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 2: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people have died and 116 arrested due to the violence in Nuh and appealed for the maintenance of peace.

He said the victims were two Home Guard men and four civilians.

The Chief Minister said 30 companies of the Haryana Police and 20 companies of Central paramilitary forces have been deployed, adding that 14 of them have been positioned in Nuh where no new incident was reported.

“The perpetrators of violence would be soon identified,” he added.

State Home Minister Anil Vij told the media that the situation is under control.