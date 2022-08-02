Social audits uncover nearly 4.92L instances of financial misappropriation in MGNREGS funds

"Since the responsibility of implementation of Mahatma Gandhi NREGS is vested with the state/UT governments, all complaints received in the ministry are forwarded to the concerned state/UT governments for taking appropriate action including investigation, as per law," the ministry said in a Parliament reply on Tuesday.



"Auditing standards for social audit have been issued and states/UTs have been advised to establish independent Social Audit Units (SAU), conduct social audit as per Audit of Scheme Rules, 2011 and training of village resource persons for conducting social audit. States/UTs have been advised to recruit adequate manpower under SAU to ensure the rigour and quality of social audit," it said.