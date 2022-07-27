Statehood to J&K to be restored at appropriate time: MoS Home

He said that the J&K government has intimated that there were "no significant protests against the report of the delimitation commission, however, various political parties have expressed different views on the report".

"Delimitation commission conducted delimitation exercise of Union territory of J&K based on the census data of the year 2011 & criteria prescribed under section 9(1)(a) of Delimitation Act, 2002 read with Section 60(2)(b) of J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019," the minister said.