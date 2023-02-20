Stones pelted at Owaisi's house in Delhi, police launch probe

New Delhi, Feb 20: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has alleged that some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at his residence in Delhi and windows of the house were damaged.

Owasi also shared a video of his residence at Ashoka Road in New Delhi, showing the damages.

"Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he tweeted late on Sunday.