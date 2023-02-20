India

Stones pelted at Owaisi's house in Delhi, police launch probe

'One brick was found in the parking area at the back entrance. Windows were also found broken'
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.
New Delhi, Feb 20: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, has alleged that some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at his residence in Delhi and windows of the house were damaged.

Owasi also shared a video of his residence at Ashoka Road in New Delhi, showing the damages.

"Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. @DelhiPolice must catch them immediately," he tweeted late on Sunday.

"It's concerning that this has happened in a so-called a "high security" zone. I've submitted a complaint to the cops & they've reached my residence," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that a complaint was received from the MP and Owasi was not present at his residence when the alleged incident happened.

"The crime team has inspected the spot. One brick/stone was also found in the parking area at the back entrance. Windows were also found broken," said the official, adding that a probe has been initiated.

