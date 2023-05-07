Students' association issues helpline numbers for Kashmir students stranded in violence-hit Manipur

"It is essential to prioritize their safety and well-being during this critical time. Students who are studying in Manipur, in both professional and non-professional courses, can get in touch with the helpline numbers provided by the association," he said.

Khuehami further said that the Association is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs officials and the Lieutenant Governor's office for assistance on a fast-track basis.

"We are also in constant touch with the Manipur Authorities. Necessary measures are being taken on an immediate basis, as the families of the students are deeply concerned and worried about their safety back in Kashmir," he said.

The National Vice President of the Association, Munawar Mehraj said that they are trying to connect with the universities and colleges where the students are situated to inquire about their safety and well-being.

"Students are requested to share their details in a prescribed format, including their name, number, family contact, and address, present address, and college or university name, at the aforementioned helpline numbers," Mehraj added.

Students can also reach out at jandkstudentsassociation1111@gmail.com or 9906299199, as stated by Mehraj.

However, the situation continues to remain tense in the northeastern state after clashes broke out on May 3 in the Churachandpur district between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community during a tribal solidarity march that was organised to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.