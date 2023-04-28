Supreme Court directs all states, UTs to register suo motu FIR against hate speeches

Delhi, Apr 28: The Supreme Court on Friday extended the application of its October 2022 order (which directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Police to take suo motu action against hate speech cases) to all States and Union Territories, the Livelaw reported.

So now, all States/UTs are enjoined to take suo motu action to register FIR against hate speeches, without waiting for any formal complaint, it said.

The initial order passed on October 21, 2022 was only applicable to the Governments of NCT of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh.

The action should be taken regardless of the religion of the speaker. Any hesitation to act as per the directions would be viewed as contempt of court, the court warned.