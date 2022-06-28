Suspended JK IPS officer hints at fighting poll against Omar, Mehbooba; BJP says not contacted yet

Rath, who had claimed to have resigned from the police service through a social media post on June 25, said in a fresh tweet, "If the BJP high-command allows me, I'll contest against Omar Abdullah who was my chief minister when I was the police chief in Jammu (SSP), and Mehbooba Mufti who was my chief minister when I was the chief of traffic police in Jammu and Kashmir."



His resignation letter, however, has not reached the office of the Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary or that of Director General of Police Dilbag Singh.