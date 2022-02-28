Suspension of scheduled int'l passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

On January 19, the suspension was extended till February 28.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and around 45 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

In a circular on Monday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated: "The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till further orders."