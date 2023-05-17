Sydney-bound passengers injured after mid-air turbulence on Air-India flight

New Delhi, May 17: Several passengers on board a Delhi-Sydney Air India flight sustained injuries after the aircraft encountered severe turbulence mid-air on Tuesday, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said today.

The incident took place on the flight on Tuesday (May 16) and the injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. No passenger was hospitalised, the DGCA said.

"Air India B787-800 aircraft VT-ANY operating flight AI-302 (Delhi-Sydney) encountered severe turbulence. During flight seven passengers reported minor sprains," DGCA said.

The Cabin crew administered emergency first aid to those injured on the flight.

"Cabin crew provided the first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse travelling as passengers, using the onboard first aid kit," the regulator said.