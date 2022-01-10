'Taking PM's security breach very seriously': Supreme Court sets up panel headed by ex-SC judge

After a detailed hearing in the matter, a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the court will set up a committee headed by a retired top court judge to probe the PM's security breach and asked both the Centre and Punjab government to not move ahead with their respective inquires into the matter.

The bench said it will pass a detailed order in the matter. During the hearing, the bench orally proposed that other members of the committee would be Director General of Police (DGP) Chandigarh, Inspector General (IG) National Investigation Agency (NIA), registrar general (Punjab and Haryana High Court), and Additional DGP (security) Punjab.

The bench said: "We are taking the PM's security breach very seriously". The bench added that it will ask the committee to submit its report to it within a short span.