Terrorists using dark-net to hide their identity and spread radical material: Amit Shah in G-20 Conference

Gurugram, July 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday raised concern at the two-day G-20 Conference here regarding terrorists using the dark net to hide their identity and spread radical material, and find solutions by understanding pattern of these activities.

The minister also warned of cyber-attack threat which he said is hovering over all the major economies of the world and "many countries of the world have become victims of it". To create a “robust and efficient operational system", Shah said, "Terrorists are using the dark net to hide their identity and spread radical material, and we have to understand the pattern of these activities running on the dark net and find solutions for the same."

The Home Minister also specified the need to think coherently to crack down on the use of various virtual assets.

Speaking at the G20 Conference on Crime and Security in the age of the Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Artificial Intelligence (Al) and Metaverse’, Shah further said "The Metaverse, once a science fiction idea, has now stepped into the real world."

He said the metaverse may create new opportunities for terrorist organizations primarily for propaganda, recruitment, and training.

"This will make it easier for terrorist organizations to select and target vulnerable people and prepare material according to their vulnerabilities."

"The metaverse also creates opportunities for true imitation of a user's identity, known as “deep-fakes”. Using better biometric information about individuals, criminals will be able to impersonate users and steal their identities," Shah further said.