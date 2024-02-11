Thousands pay tribute to ISRO

Bengaluru, Feb 11: A Guinness World Record was created after thousands paid tribute to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its accomplishments by creating the largest online video album of people holding the abdominal plank in Bengaluru.

Guinness World Records adjudicator declared Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance as a new Guinness World Record holder for largest online video album of people holding the abdominal plank position. #PlankforAces saw 5,194 videos being uploaded by people from all segments, said an official release on Sunday.