Three earthquakes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur within half an hour

Jaipur, July 21: Rajasthan's Jaipur was struck by three back-to-back earthquakes within a span of 30 minutes in the early hours of Friday.

The first earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit the pink city at around 4.10 am, forcing people to rush out of their homes.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit at Rajasthan's capital city, Jaipur, around 4.10 am, and it was followed by two more earthquakes of magnitudes 3.1 and 3.4 respectively.

The second one of 3.1 magnitude hit the Rajasthan capital at 4.22 am, and the third one of 3.4 magnitude struck at 4.25 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS said in a tweet.