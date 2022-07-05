Twitter takes Indian govt to court over 'arbitrary' content blocking orders

According to the writ petition, account-level blocking is a "principally disproportionate measure" and "violates rights of users under the constitution, especially when the reasons stated to block URLs and reasons stated to block an account lack specificity and merely cite grounds under Section 69A".



The MeitY itself, in various filings in the Delhi High Court, stated that if only some portion or some content is unlawful, then the platform may take proportionate action of removing such alleged information alone, and should not completely suspend the user account.



"In fact, MeitY has noted that taking down the whole user account should be a last resort," the writ petition alleged.



In the June letter, the MeitY set out serious consequences of non-compliance, including, but not limited to, initiating criminal proceedings against Twitter's Chief Compliance Officer, and granted last opportunity to comply with a series of blocking orders which are issued under the Section 69A of India's IT Act.



The letter also threatened that failing to do so would cause Twitter to lose its safe harbour immunity as available to it under Section 79(1) of the IT Act.