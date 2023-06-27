Two goats with 'Allah' mark sold in Lucknow for Rs 51 lakhs

Lucknow, June 27: Two goats having birthmarks resembling ‘Allah’ in the Arabic language, have been sold for a whopping Rs 51 lakhs at the Bakra Mandi here, ahead of Bakri Eid festival.

While the 18-month-old Barbari goat, Salman, weighs 65 kg and has the birthmark on the right ear, Ghani, a Rajasthani goat, too has similar features.

The two goats are owned by local farmer Mushtaq Ahmad, 45, and are the costliest to be sold this year.

“Salman in Arabic means humble and loyal, while Ghani means rich and generous. I have got green dresses decorated with golden borders readied for the goats. While I bought Ghani from Rajasthan about a year ago, Salman was born in my house. These are expensive due to the presence of pious signs on them. I have also spent a fortune on their special diets,” said Ahmad.