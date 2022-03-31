UAPA tribunal confirms Zakir Naik's IRF as unlawful association

The Tribunal in its order said there have been enough reasons for declaring the IRF as an unlawful association and consequently, this Tribunal confirms the notification dated November 15, 2021, issued by the Government of India for the imposition of ban on IRF for a period of five years with effect from the date of the earlier mentioned notification.



The Ministry of Home Affairs notification on March 30, 2022, said the Tribunal in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (3) of section 4 of the said Act, passed an order on March 9, 2022, confirming the declaration made in the said notification.