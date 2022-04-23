UGC, AICTE warn Indian students against enrolling themselves in Pak educational institutes

The joint advisory issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Friday comes within a month of the higher education regulator warning Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China, saying it does not recognise “degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval”.

“All concerned are advised not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing higher education. Any Indian national or Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan,” the advisory read.