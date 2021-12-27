Underground 'palace' of Naga kingdom excavated in Jharkhand, could yield many secrets

The structure is believed to be around five and a half centuries old and date to the Naga or Nagavanshi dynasty.

The excavations being carried out by the ASI in and around the palace have yielded many important ancient remains. The department will carry out further studies to unravel the mysteries behind it.

Navratnagarh was declared as a heritage site in 2009 for conservation.

Shivkumar Bhagat, the Superintending Engineer of the ASI, who is supervising the excavation, says that the results of the ongoing excavation, which can go up to March 2022, can throw new light on the history of the Naga/Nagavanshi dynasty.