Union Home Secy reviews security situation in J&K

New Delhi, Jul 6: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, nearly a fortnight after a drone attack on an air force station in Jammu, officials said.

A team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, led by Director General Dilbag Singh, briefed the home secretary about the prevailing situation in the union territory and the steps taken to strengthen the security.



Bhalla took stock of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

