Union Minority Affairs Minister asserts Govt’s commitment towards welfare initiatives

New Delhi, Dec 6: To uplift every segment of society, particularly those economically marginalised, the government has been implementing a range of schemes through various ministries, including those by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Ministry of Rural Development.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, in particular, has been instrumental in implementing various welfare schemes nationwide, focusing on the socio-economic and educational empowerment of notified minority communities.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Zubin Irani, highlighted these adjustments, emphasizing the government’s commitment to enhancing the impact and efficiency of welfare initiatives for minorities.

Some of the key projects are:

National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC): This PSU under the Ministry of Minority Affairs provides educational loans for studies abroad, exclusively to minority community students, at a low rate of interest. The Padho Pardesh scheme, offering interest subsidies, will be discontinued from 2022-23 onwards due to limited benefits and an overlap with similar schemes from other ministries.

Junior Research Fellowship Schemes: The UGC and CSIR’s JRF Scheme, open to students of all social categories, including minorities, along with fellowship schemes for SCs, OBCs, and STs, will continue without the Minority Affairs National Fellowship (MANF) Scheme from 2022-23 onwards. Existing MANF fellows will receive fellowships until the completion of their tenure.

Scholarship Schemes: The Ministry of Minority Affairs offers scholarship schemes that have witnessed a significant number of applications and disbursements in the last five years. State-wise details are available on the Ministry’s official website.

Fund Allocation: Unlike other scholarship schemes, funds under the Ministry’s Scholarship Schemes are not allocated to Minority Boards and entities in the States/UTs.