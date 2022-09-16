Universities to use 'normalised' CUET scores for preparing merit lists, not percentile: UGC chief

Kumar told PTI that the scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field for students who wrote the exam in the same subject on different days or in different shifts.

The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG were declared earlier in the day.

"The rank lists will be prepared by universities using normalised NTA (National Testing Agency) scores and not on the basis of percentile. The scores have been normalised to provide a level playing field for students since they wrote test in the same subject on different days," Kumar said.

"Normalisation of CUET scores has been done separately for each subject for which the exam was held in multiple shifts," he added.