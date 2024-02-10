Valedictory remarks of Chairman concludes 263rd session of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 10: The 263rd Session of the Rajya Sabha, drew to a close with the Chairman delivering his valedictory remarks, setting the stage for the impending general elections. The Chairman, addressing the Members, emphasized the significance of this session as the last one before the nation embarks on the elections.

Highlighting the progress of Bharat (India), the Chairman echoed sentiments expressed by the President, describing the current era as the “Amrit Kaal” of the Republic. He stressed the responsibility of the Upper House members to uphold exemplary standards of conduct, serving as a source of inspiration as the nation progresses towards becoming a developed nation and a global leader.

In his valedictory remarks, the Chairman said, “We have come to the close of the 263rd Session of Rajya Sabha. It is the last Session before we go for the general elections – a true Festival of Democracy in the Mother of Democracy.”

“We are in Amrit Kaal of our Republic. As Members of the Upper House, we have to ensure exemplary standards of conduct. We need to be a source of inspiration as Bharat steadfastly surges towards a Viksit Rashtra and a global leader. We are in an era of immense possibilities.”